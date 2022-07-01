In the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds, d3d4football.com claim Danny Cowley has spoken to the attacking midfielder over a potential move to Fratton Park – although the same story adds that no formal offer has been tabled.

Payne is now available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at League Two Swindon.

The Robins have tabled the 27-year-old an offer but no agreement has so far been reached.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley has worked with Payne previously, having signed the former Southend player from Huddersfield during his time in charge at Lincoln.

He featured 10 times for the Blues boss at the Imps, before Cowley was appointed manager of Huddersfield in September 2019.

A reunion could potentially be on the cards, if the latest Pompey transfer rumour proves correct.

Yet it’s doubtful whether Payne is the type of player the Blues need at this time or fits the bill in terms of profile.

Jack Payne has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Meanwhile, other clubs are also in the frame, with Crawley reportedly very keen.

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton have also been credited with an interest, with new Addicks boss Ben Garner someone who knows Payne’s game having worked with him at Swindon.

The midfielder scored 13 goals and recorded six assists in all competitions last season at the County Ground.

New Swindon boss Scott Lindsey revealed this week that efforts were still being made to keep Payne and others yet to agree new terms with the Robins at the club.

He told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘We are working hard behind the scenes to secure the services of some of our current players, but these things do take time unfortunately.