Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues 'swoop' for former Preston right-back who also interests Tranmere

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Blues are preparing a swoop for the right-back, who is also wanted by Tranmere Rovers.

Pompey’s reported interest comes just days after they signed Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old moved to Fratton Park to fill the void left by loanees Hayden Carter and Mahlon Romeo.

At present, Swanson’s competing with the experienced Kieron Freeman and Blues academy product Haji Mnoga for the right full-back role.

Yet if interest in Rafferty proves correct, he’ll have extra competition – although Freeman has been linked with a move away from Fratton Park this summer.

Meanwhile, Danny Cowley could still send Mnoga out on loan again to gain valuable first-team experience.

Experience is not something Rafferty lacks, though, having made 329 appearances for Preston and Rochdale combined.

Former Preston defender Joe Rafferty Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

However, only eight of those came for the Lilywhites last season as he struggled to get into the Championship side under Jackie McAvoy and his successor Ryan Lowe.

The 28-year-old was released upon the expiry of his contract with only two starts in the second tier last term.

Incidentally, Rafferty reportedly moved to Preston in 2019 after the Deepdale outfit enquired about former Pompey full-back Callum Johnson, who was at Accrington at the time, and Freeman.