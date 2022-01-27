The Blues boss has been a long-term admirer of the front man who has netted 14 goals in 25 appearances for the non-league Magpies this season.

That saw the Fratton Park outfit heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old this month – six months before his Meadow Lane contract is due to expire.

A loan move for Coventry’s Tyler Walker saw talk over a possible switch cool.

But with Cowley keen to ensure the departures of Ellis Harrison and John Marquis this month don’t leave him short of attacking options, the Wootton links continue.

As the Blues weigh up a move, however, it’s emerged that they face competition for the former Scunthorpe forward on several fronts.

According to the dailymail.co.uk, Championship sides Blackburn, Huddersfield, Birmingham, Barnsley and Preston are all contemplating moves for the 6”2” striker before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night.

Meanwhile, there’s also League One competition for the forward’s signature, with Rotherham reportedly keen as well.

Notts County striker Kyle Wootton

Earlier this month, Magpies boss Ian Burchnall said he wasn’t anticipating any suitable offers coming in for his 14-goal top scorer this month that would tempt them to part ways with their talisman.

However, he might have to change that stance as clubs higher up the ladder contemplate their next move.

