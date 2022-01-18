That’s the verdict of The Coventry Telegraph’s Sky Blues correspondent Andy Turner – who gave The News the lowdown on the former Nottingham Forest man after his move to the south coast was confirmed.

Here’s what he had to say…

‘It (the transfer) makes sense as Walker is currently Coventry’s third-choice striker. When Martin Waghorn is fully fit and ready to play. I suspect Walker would be third or even fourth choice.

‘Mark Robbins does like four strikers, but I suppose it is difficult to keep people happy, and Tyler hasn’t really had the game time to get his season up and running. That’s has been the story of his stay at Coventry, really.

‘Coventry’s frontline strikers are Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres, and they play two systems that alternate depending on who they’re playing.

‘Generally, at home, they’ll play with two strikers – but if they play a pressing team they’ll usually play another midfielder.

‘Walker didn’t really get a look in until there were a couple of injuries. He came in and had a couple of games, but never really got going.

Tyler Walker has joined Pompey on loan from Coventry Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I don’t know what the long-term thinking is for Walker because it’s his second season now. To be fair to him, his chances have been limited with his stop-start spell last season due to injuries.

‘And this season he’s not been able to have a run because the others have done well in front of him.

‘He’s a mobile striker and not a big old-fashioned centre-forward.

‘He’s got a good mix of goals in him but we haven’t seen it at Coventry.

‘What he needs is a real good run of games to get himself going – and I’m sure he will.

‘He’s a proven goalscorer, and he scored 16 by Christmas when he played for Lincoln.

‘He’s clearly more than capable and I think he’s capable in the Championship.

‘A lot of the games he’s played for Coventry this season have been from the bench.

‘It’s always difficult to get into a game at that point, then there’s pressure on you to score and do well to earn your place in the next game.

‘He’s proven in League One and League Two and I’m sure he’s more than capable playing for Pompey.

‘I think this move is just the thing for him and comes at the perfect time.

‘It’s just the thing he needs to get his confidence back up and goals will certainly breed confidence. I think it would be the perfect move for him.’

