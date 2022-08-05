The News understands the Blues are hoping to seal a loan move for the 23-year-old before Saturday’s visit of Lincoln to Fratton Park.

Pompey are desperate to fill the right-wing role left vacant by Marcus Harness’ move to Ipswich and see the former Crewe man as the ideal replacement.

Dale was left out of the Tangerines’ match-day squad for their season-opener against Reading last weekend.

That followed being used sparingly by Appleton in pre-season, with the right-sided attacker then used out of position when called upon for the Championship side’s friendly fixtures.

Now the Blackpool manager has added weight to Dale’s expected departure by admitting discussions have been had with several members of his squad regarding their futures.

When asked by our sister paper, the Blackpool Gazette, about Pompey’s interest in the wide man, Appleton admitted he is one of a handful of players – including striker Shayne Lavery – who could leave Bloomfield Road before the end of the month.

The former Blues boss said: ‘There are three or four lads I’ve had honest conversations with.

Pompey target Owen Dale Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

‘I told them if for two or three games they’re not really getting a look in or not around the 18 then I’m more than happy to have a conversation about them possibly getting games.

‘I’m guessing over the next seven to 10 days with the amount of games we’ve got, and as long as we’ve got enough players available to make the 18, then if there are players missing out on the squad then I’m not going to be standing in their way to get games elsewhere.’

Dale was signed by former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley last summer, initially joining on loan before making the switch permanent in January for an undisclosed fee.

He made just 15 league appearances, though – seven of which were starts – managing two goals and one assist.

The former Crewe ace has since fallen further down the pecking order under Appleton, following his arrival this summer.

Now the Tangerines are prepared to allow Dale the chance to kick-start his career elsewhere.

Appleton added: ‘At the moment we’ve got a lot of players on good contracts and they’ve missed football for various reasons.