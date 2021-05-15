Fratton Park. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pompeywill be hoping they can assemble a promotion-winning squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, as they prepare for a busy summer of action.

But who have they and their rivals been linked with ahead of the summer window?

Here’s the latest transfer rumours and gossip from Portsmouth and the rest of League One:

Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson, who is set to become a free agent this summer, has been offered a contract by Aberdeen – in what is a blow to Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle, who were rumoured to be keen on the Scot (Daily Record)

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has been deemed surplus to requirements by Middlesbrough less than a year after his £3m move to Teesside, with Charlton Athletic and a host of Championship sides linked with a move (TeamTalk)

Danny Cowley is keen to retain the services of Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, despite interest from Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Reading (Lancashire Live)

Hibernian defender Tom James is attracting a host of interest from League One – with Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic all keen on a deal (Football Insider)

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson believes that ‘90 per cent’ of clubs will have lower budgets next season after a season largely played without supporters (Blackpool Gazette)

Former Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens has reportedly agreed to become the new manager of Doncaster Rovers following a lengthy search (Football Insider)

Darragh MacAnthony admits that Peterborough United could find it ‘difficult to compete’ with some of the offers that may come to star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer, with the likes of Sheffield United linked with the forward (Sky Sports)

Portsmouth will compensate MK Dons following the appointment as Mark Cullen as CEO – with Dons chairman Pete Winkelman admitting he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ to lose Cullen after he replaced Mark Catlin at Fratton Park on Friday (Portsmouth News)