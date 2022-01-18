It’s not quite clear yet whether Blues fans will get a first glimpse of their new forward when Cowley takes his side to AFC Wimbledon tonight In League One.

But there’s no denying how pleased the Fratton Park boss is at getting this deal over the line.

And as he highlighted the efforts undertaken to land the Sky Blues ace, Cowley explained exactly why Walker has been on his wanted list this month.

He said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring Tyler to Portsmouth Football Club.

‘It’s something that we’ve been working on for quite some time and didn’t think it was going to be possible.

‘I have probably spoken to his agent more than I’ve spoken to my wife over the past couple of months!

‘He’s a boy that we know well and first spotted him playing for Nottingham Forest under-23s when we were at Lincoln.

‘There were a couple of loan moves during that time and we tried to sign him, but Mansfield gazumped us at the last minute!

‘But we were fortunately able to take him the next year and he was everything we thought he was going to be.

‘He’s got fantastic movement, is a clean finisher and has good link play – all the qualities that we need in that area of the pitch.

‘I’m really looking forward to seeing him in a Pompey shirt and I’m sure the fans are excited about that as well.’

Walker has featured 19 times for Coventry in the Championship this term, scoring three goals.

During his six-month stay at Lincoln, the England youth international scored 16 goals in 34 appearances.

That followed a 26-goal scoring spree for Mansfield the previous year, while on loan from Nottinghmam Forest.

Walker sealed a permanent switch to Coventry in August 2020.