The front man has moved to Fratton Park for the season, with his signing completely separate to the one that saw Marcus Harness move the other way on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Pigott will be eager to get going having endured a frustrating spell at Portman Road that produced three goals in 29 appearances.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have signed Joe Pigott on a season-long loan from Ipswich

It remains to be seen if he’ll feature against Gillingham today in Pompey’s latest pre-season friendly.

But with a year to forget at the Tractor Boys now behind him and a track record of scoring goals at this level with AFC Wimbledon, Cowley believes he has signed a player who is hungry, motivated and ready to go – with a little bit of help, too, from Simon Bassey, who knows Pigott well from their time together at Plough Lane.

Welcoming the striker to Fratton Park – a year after initially trying to sign him – the Blues boss said: ‘We’ve got a player who is really hungry – he loves football and was starved of that a bit last season.

‘So he’s highly motivated and was eager to come to Pompey, where he’s previously scored a few goals.

‘Joe previously went back into non-league football with Maidstone, where he had a great record to earn his move to AFC Wimbledon.

‘Simon Bassey worked with him there and they have a good relationship. He’s a boy we know really well.

‘Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third.

‘He's an excellent finisher with both feet and scores all kinds of goals, making clever runs behind defenders.

‘We’re pleased to have Joe and I think we’ve signed him at exactly the right time. We’re really looking forward to working with him.’

Pigott represents Pompey’s fifth signing of the window, following moves for Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty and Josh Griffiths (loan).