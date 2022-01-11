That’s what Pompey boss Danny Cowley said after The News questioned him on his interest on Aston Villa hot-shot Cameron Archer on Monday.

Twenty-four hours later and it appears the Blues head coach has been proven right.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland have already been mentioned as potential suitors for the striker.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the Daily Mail is reporting that the 20-year-old has a load more of admirers – both from the Championship and more clubs in League One.

Indeed, they claim that both second-tier Derby and Preston are in the running for the Villa Academy graduate.

Charlton and Lincoln are also believed to be keeping a watchful eye on developments.

Such interest will come as a blow to Pompey, with Cowley admitting he’s watched the reigning FA Youth Cup champions on three occasions this season, with brother Nicky and other recruitment staff also dispatched to watch them live.

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Blues boss, however, firmly believes he’s still in with a chance of landing the youngster.

Yet new Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s verdict on his squad’s depth means any potential departure for Archer on loan will have to wait until later in the January window.

At present, Archer – who has 10 EFL Cup and Papa John’s Trophy goals to his name this season – is needed as back-up for first-teamers Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

And with loan destinations already found this month for Keinan Davis and Wesley, the youngster will be needed until reinforcements are found.

He was on the bench on Monday night as Villa lost 1-0 against Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Afterwards, Gerrard said: ‘If you look outside of our XI today there's a lot of academy players there and we’re still working in the transfer market to get options and more solutions to become stronger in this window.

‘Hopefully at the back end of it we’ll have more options in those attacking places as well.

‘Yes we've got some bright academy players but they're still developing.

‘It's not fair to throw them in at the deep end at this level of competition and we're still deciding on whether some of them will go out on loan.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron