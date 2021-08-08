As revealed by The News on Saturday, the Owls have joined Oxford in the race to land the Fratton Park forward.

Harrison, didn’t travel with his team-mates for their season-opener at Fleetwood, where the Blues picked up a 1-0 win thanks to Lee Brown’s 60th-minute strike.

Instead, the 27-year-old remained behind on the south coast as he continued his recovery from a spell out with coronavirus.

That would have provided the 2019 £425,000 signing from Ipswich the chance to watch Wednesday’s goalless draw at Charlton, with the division’s late kick-off game shown live on Sky Sports.

Moore was questioned about his side’s interest in Harrison at the final whistle.

And while he refused to comment on the news that emerged, his words did little to dampen talk of a move.

In-demand Pompey striker Ellis Harrison

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the former Blues defender said: ‘I can't say and it would be wrong for me to say anything because he's not our player to comment about. I can't say anymore than that.’

When asked if he remained active in the transfer market, Moore added: ‘We’ll see how we go. We will see what else is out there.