The centre-back was one of eight out-of-contract players to leave Fratton Park at the end of a disappointing season, which saw the Blues miss out on the play-offs.

But now Robertson appears to be making a shock switch to Israel as he weighs up his next career step.

The Scot has reportedly opened talks with Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva, according to the Daily Record.

The club is based in the central district of the country and were recently promoted to the Israeli Premier League after claiming the second-division title.

They are believed to be keen on strengthening their central defensive ranks, with Robertson on their radar.

Indeed, the ex-Aberdeen man wouldn’t be the first Pompey defender to make a switch abroad in recent years, with Christian Burgess enjoying success with high-flying Belgian outfit Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Clark Robertson.

Following his departure in 2020, the 31-year-old claimed the Jupiler B League title in his first campaign before qualifying for the Europa League last season. He impressed in the competition, helping his USG side reach the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen.

Robertson spent two years at Fratton Park after arriving on a free transfer from Rotherham in June 2021.

His time at PO4 would be heavily affected by injuries, which would limit him to just 49 outings in League One.

