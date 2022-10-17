Portsmouth transfer news: in-demand Blues striker has 5-6 National League clubs keen following loan return

Gifford featured 10 times for struggling Weymouth but failed to register a goal or an assist as they remain bottom of the table without a win to their name.

Cowley said the Pompey academy product has been showing no signs of being affected by his short stint in Dorset.

His confidence has not been dented – so much so that he’s already weighing up his next move as clubs circulate.

Gifford’s stock remains high following 10 goals in 25 Isthmian League Premier Division appearances for the Rocks last season.

He also notched 14 times in 17 academy appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Pompey striker Dan Gifford has returned to Fratton Park from his loan spell at non-league Weymouth

And, with counsel being provided by Cowley, the young striker has a host of clubs to pick from as he looks to kick on from his Weymouth experience.

Speaking about Gifford’s return to Fratton Park, the Blues boss said: ‘Dan scored double figures for Bognor last season, he’s got half of non-league chasing him and it made sense for him to try to go and play at the next level after what he did at Bognor.

‘I know Bognor are really keen to take him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They’re a great club and they’ve looked after Toby Steward and Alfie Bridgeman, which is important for us.

‘We have a decision now to make, but I know there are 5-6 clubs in the National League that are keen to take him as well, so we’re going to weigh up our options.

‘Dan’s going to speak to some of the managers and between us we’ll try to make an intelligent decision as to what’s next for Dan.

‘He’s been scoring regularly for us in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad