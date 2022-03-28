That’s the message from Rocks boss Robbie Blake, who is convinced the 18-year-old talent warrants a new Blues deal.

Gifford and his fellow second-year scholars will find out on Wednesday whether they are to be retained by Pompey.

Joining the Emsworth youngster in the nervous wait are fellow Bognor loanees Harvey Hughes and Alfie Bridgman, Wales under-18 international Harry Jewitt-White, and Totton loanee Izzy Kaba.

Gifford has thrived in first-team football at Nyewood Lane since the turn of the year, netting eight goals in 19 appearances.

And that view is echoed by Blake.

The former Pompey coach told The News: ‘It’s very difficult because you don’t know what’s inside Pompey and what they are thinking.

Dan Gifford will find out this week whether he has a Fratton Park future. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s not for me to say, but surely a 17-year-old going out and then getting eight goals shows progression and is worth another deal?

‘At Pompey, once they leave the under-18s there’s a big gap, there’s nowhere for them to go, no development. You have to be an exceptional player to go straight into the first-team squad at that age.

‘That's why these players should be given a contract to develop for one year. What’s it going to cost the club? It’s a pittance.

‘I’m not saying this in a disrespectful way, that’s where I think the club is going wrong a bit.

Pompey's Dan Gifford has so far scored eight goals in 19 matches during a successful Rocks loan spell. Picture: Martin Denyer

‘Now if it gets to this time next year and Dan has been given a contract and he hasn’t stepped on, that’s another matter. But give the kid an opportunity.

‘As a 17-year-old, he’s gone out on loan and is leading the line at Bognor, which is no easy feat.

‘He has scored eight goals in 19 games at our level in his first full season – and for a team which, let’s have it right, have sort of struggled a little. That speaks volumes for the lad.

‘Dan’s tenacious, he’s committed, everything is first-class about him, that’s why he gets his rewards.

‘Give him a contact and put him back on loan to Bognor. What’s it going to cost?’

The Rocks produced an impressive display to defeat Margate 4-1 on Saturday.

Ex-Pompey youngsters Charlie Bell and Calvin Davies were among the scorers, while Bridgman marked his full debut with a stunning second-half strike.

Blake added: ‘Alfie has so much ability, the goal he scored was fantastic. The kid has a real chance if he listens and keeps working hard.

‘He’s playing in the wing-back role at the minute and will be even better when he’s a little further further. You’d see more effectiveness when he’s a little higher up.

‘Margate was Alfie’s first full game for us and he was brilliant.’

