The 22-year-old defender has joined the Blues on loan for the rest of the season and represents the third new arrival at Fratton Park this month – following Ryler Towler and Matt Macey through the door.

He’ll provide competition for Towler, Sean Raggett and club captain Clark Robertson in the central defensive department, which is an area Pompey had prioritised for strengthening following the departure of Michael Morrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mousinho believes he’ll prove a great addition over the second half of the season, with Bernard being quick and athletic and a defender who is composed on the ball.

The Blues head coach also thinks the United youth product is very mature for his age – a characteristic he’ll have developed from his Red Devils upbringing, plus successful loan stints at Salford and Hull.

Welcoming Bernard to the club, Mousinho said: ‘Di’Shon is a fantastic young player with a great pedigree behind him.

‘He also has first-team experience from his previous loan spells, including in the Championship, so we know what he can do.

‘It was someone we didn’t think we were going to be able to bring in, so we’re really pleased to have him here.

Di'Shon Bernard has joined Pompey on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

‘He’s very quick and athletic, and likes to play on the front foot. He’s also someone who is comfortable on the ball and composed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Di’Shon doesn’t mind carrying it out from the back and has had that grounding at Manchester United, where the demand is to do just that.

‘But he’s also got that defensive ability that you need and for a 22-year-old, is very mature. We’re excited to get him in the building.’

The London-born centre-back has been with United since the age of 16 and has made one senior appearance for the Old Trafford side – a 2-1 Europa League defeat against Astana in 2019, when he scored an own goal.

Since then Bernard has mixed appearances for Manchester United’s under-23 teams in Premier League 2 with successful loan spells at Salford City and Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured 33 times for Salford during their 2020-21 League Two season but was cup-tied for their Papa John’s Trophy final victory over Pompey at Wembley that campaign.

The following season, the defender played 28 times for Championship Hull, with 24 of those outings coming as second-tier starts.