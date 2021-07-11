Portsmouth transfer news: Pompey sign former Sheffield United full-back Kieron Freeman following Swansea release

As reported by The News on Saturday, the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Swansea at the end of last season.

Freeman had a spell on loan at Fratton Park during the 2015-16 campaign and made seven appearances.

He has recently been training with the club and appeared in last week’s behind-closed-doors friendly at QPR.

Kieron Freeman. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images