Portsmouth transfer news: Pompey sign former Sheffield United full-back Kieron Freeman following Swansea release
Pompey have completed the signing of former defender Kieron Freeman.
As reported by The News on Saturday, the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Swansea at the end of last season.
Freeman had a spell on loan at Fratton Park during the 2015-16 campaign and made seven appearances.
He has recently been training with the club and appeared in last week’s behind-closed-doors friendly at QPR.
The right-back’s arrival takes the number of summer recruits at Pompey up to six, with Freeman following Liam Vincent, Clark Robertson. Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Gavin Bazunu having already joined.