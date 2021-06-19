Former Pompey youngster Eoin Teggart is congratulated by team-mate Ellis Harrison after his debut against Norwich under-21s in the 2019-20 Checkatrade Trophy

The 19-year-old is currently back home in Northern Ireland where he completed the 2020-21 season at Irish Premiership side Cliftonville.

He spent the second half of last term back in his homeland because of coronavirus – a period which also saw the third-year scholar being told his Fratton Park days were coming to an end as the Blues carried out a major overhaul of it’s academy structure.

Teggart, who made two appearances for Pompey – both the EFL Trophy – has offers on the table from side’s in Northern Ireland’s top flight.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown and Warrenpoint have both made their interest known in the teenager winger, interest he appreciates.

But a move back across the water is something Teggart is currently striving for as he trains on his own in order to maintain his fitness.

Speaking to The News, the Northern Ireland youth international said: ‘I’ve got a few offers from clubs here back home, but ultimately I’d just prefer to stay in England, to be honest.

‘If I can’t get any club in England then I’ll come home and just weigh up the offers that I’ve got.

‘Come home, but make sure the club I go to is going to offer good game time – but that will be down to me at the end of the day.

‘I have options and I’ve asked them to keep the offers on the table if nothing worked out in England.

‘Some boys do come home to Northern Ireland from England and will play in the Irish League and struggle to get back (across the water).

‘But I have belief in myself to go back to England. A return to England is something I want to push towards.

‘I want to stay in over there.’

Teggart moved to Pompey as a 16-year-old in 2018.

He made his senior debut in September 2019, producing an eye-catching performance as the Blues side beat Norwich Under-21s 3-1 at Fratton Park in the Checkatrade Trophy.

A second first-team appearance followed a year later, also in the Trophy against West Ham Under-21s, giving the youngster the chance to shine at PO4.

That’s before Covid cut short any attempts to really push on and force a way into then boss Kenny Jackett’s plans.

‘After I made my debut, everyone was raving about me on Twitter, saying how well I had done’, added Teggart.

‘People were saying I should have got man of the match, while Joe Gallen said I was light gold dust because I was like an old-school winger.

‘A few days later there was an article which said Kenny and Joe wanted me to go out on loan and play men’s football, but nothing progressed from that.

‘After my debut, I trained with the first team but not that much.

‘I ended up playing only once that season even though there was quite a few Checkatrade Trophy games and they got to the final.

‘There was probably a possibility of playing against Oxford but I was away with Northern Ireland, while this year I played against West Ham.

‘But this season was a complete shambles because of coronavirus, restricting me to just five or six games.

‘It’s no-one’s fault, but when you’re not playing much you don’t expect Kenny to go: “Yeah, you’re coming this week”.

‘You’re not getting game time to prove your worth.

‘I went on loan to Gosport and that was really good. But their season then got null and voided.