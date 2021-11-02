Portsmouth transfer news: Report claims unhappy Arsenal could recall Miguel Azeez in January

That’s according to Football.London, who claim the Gunners are unhappy with the lack of game time the midfielder is getting at Fratton Park.

Azeez has featured only once for Danny Cowley’s side since arriving on the south coast just before the summer transfer window deadline.

That came in the form of a starting place for the visit of Cambridge United to PO4 on September 18.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 19-year-old was limited to just 59 minutes of action that day after being substituted before the hour mark.

And he hasn’t featured since, with the England under-20 international an unused substitute in each of the Blues’ past four league matches.

Cowley admitted Azeez was still learning the rigours of first-team football after sitting out the two games immediately after his debut – Plymouth at home and Charlton away.

The Pompey head coach then insisted the 19-year-old would be unleashed once his team are in a ‘good moment’ after a run of just one win in 12 games.

Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez has found game time at Pompey hard to come by

Meanwhile, ahead of Saturday’s win against Bolton, it was said the youngster was being educated on how to play without the ball having not had many chances to develop that specific skill at Arsenal.

Such periods of inactivity has led many fans from both clubs to regularly question the point in Azeez’s ongoing Pompey presence.

Now it seems Arsenal could pull the plug on his time at Fratton Park early as they look to explore other means to continue the player’s development.

At present Azeez is behind Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams and Louis Thompson in Cowley’s midfield pecking order.