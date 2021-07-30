Portsmouth transfer news: Rochdale keen to take Blues youngster Haji Mnoga on loan

The League Two side have made contract with the Blues over a potential switch for the Fratton Park academy graduate.

New Dale boss Robbie Stockdale believes he can provide the 19-year-old with the regular first-team football that both Mnoga and Pompey head coach Danny Cowley want to take the versatile performer to the next level.

The player told The News last week that he’s open to leaving Fratton Park on loan in order to achieve more match minutes.

Meanwhile, Cowley previously pledged to find the versatile performer 35 matches next season after just 13 senior Blues appearance since his debut against Crawley in the EFL Trophy in October 2018.

Mnoga has featured regularly for Pompey in pre-season, occupying roles at right-back, central midfield and in the centre of defence.

Operating in the Blues’ engine room could transpire in the future – but for now the immediate aim is to work out what’s best for both the player and the club going into a new season.

Despite eight new arrivals coming through the door at Fratton Park this summer, Cowley is still working on his squad overhaul.

Five to six further new additions are expected before the window closes at 11pm August 31.

That could push Mnoga further down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, any loan move could help free up extra money for Cowley to use in his transfer dealings.