But he’s adamant he won’t become ‘toxic’ at Fratton Park should he be unable to fulfil that ambition.

According to the Republic of Ireland international, a ‘couple’ of Championship clubs are keen on recruiting him.

It is understood long-term admirers Blackburn and Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff lead the way.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis is contracted until the summer of 2023, with the Blues wanting around £2m for his services.

And the 25-year-old is hoping his future can be resolved soon to allow him to turn out in the Championship for 2021-22.

Curtis told The News: ‘I want to test myself in the Championship, Danny knows that, everyone knows that.

‘It’s the right moment and the right time, we’ve been speaking and the transfer window is still alive until the end of August.

Ronan Curtis is eager to test himself in the Championship. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘This is a massive club and I enjoy being here. My missus is from down here, her family is down here, and her job’s down here as well. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

‘I will be working as hard as I can for Pompey, my eyes aren’t anywhere else.

‘I’m just the player – I’m in the middle – it’s the clubs who have to decide, I am focusing on my football.

‘There have been a couple of clubs who have rung up about me already, I don’t have to lie about that. I will sit here and tell you straight to your face that clubs have been ringing Danny and Pompey.

‘If anything comes then it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn’t.

‘Danny and myself have spoken, I have spoken to the board, it's simple enough, it’s just about the right price. I am stuck in the middle, it’s about the clubs now.

‘I am 25, for my destiny I want to move on, I want to better my career. I am ready and will see where the world takes me.’

Curtis has netted 40 times in 142 appearances since arriving at Pompey In May 2018, yet the Irishman has been subjected to fan criticism over the summer.

And while he waits for a potential Championship switch, he has pledged to keep giving his all to the Blues.

Curtis added: ‘I will continue doing as much as I can for Pompey, like I do every week, giving 100 per cent.

‘That’s the way I was raised. My mum and dad would kill me if I didn't go in fully 100 per cent.

‘I could easily have not gone to St George’s Park, not come to training, pied it off, kicked balls away. I could be a toxic player – but I’m not that kind of person.

‘I am 25 now, I’m not the enemy, I have been here for three years, I want to test myself at the highest level I can go.

‘If it’s not for me then it’s not for me, but if it is then I will go about my business and crack that as well.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.