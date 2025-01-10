Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have not made an offer for reported Pompey target Tommy Waddingham, contrary to reports.

Earlier this week it was claimed by Football Insider that the Owls - along with QPR - had made offers to sign the Australian striker from current club Brisbane Roar. However, our colleagues at The Sheffield Star have refuted those claims by insisting no bid had been launched.

To collaborate their findings, the subject of Waddingham was put to Wednesday boss Danny Rohl ahead of his side’s FA Cup trip to Coventry on Saturday. Yet he remained tight-lipped on the matter as he refused to give anything away.

‘There are a lot of rumours and names at the moment’, he said. ‘If there are any updates I will give you them, if it is possible, as soon as possible. But I will not make statements on individual players now.

‘You see it in the whole market, there is a lot of activation in the market now, a lot of rumours, every club is linked with some players.

‘You see there is really a challenge to get some players and you have to go all-in. Let’s see what we can do, we will try and hopefully we can edit some good players for our squad.’

Pompey transfer stance on Tommy Waddingham

Waddingham is a player who is on Pompey's radar, with The News confirming that on Thursday. But he is not a priority signing at this moment, which could lead to the forward going elsewhere. A move for Waddingham would be welcomed by John Mousinho, but first and foremost, Pompey are looking for players who can make an impact for them now in the Championship.

Their top scorer so far this season is Callum Lang, who has netted nine goals. After him is Josh Murphy, with five goals, and Colby Bishop, with three.

Kusini Yengi is yet to get off the mark in the Chahampionship this term as he has endured an injury-hit campaign to date. He suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Australia in November and is not expected to return to training until the beginning February.

Pompey’s business has so far seen them sign Rob Atkinson on a season-long loan from Bristol City. The centre-back made a good first impression in the defeat to Sunderland last Sunday. A new defender was a must given injuries in that position, and the fact the Blues have shipped 41 goals in the league - the second most in the division.

Isaac Hayden looks set to be their second signing of the window, joining on loan from Newcastle United. Hayden has 118 appearances in the English top-flight, and has played 82 times in the Championship, having helped QPR survive the drop last term.

As Waddingham is under the age of 21, he wouldn't take up a place in Pompey's updated EFL squad list. Championship clubs must submit a new list of 25 players to the EFL following the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Pompey have already moved on Elias Sorensen, who was sold to Valerenga. Goalkeeper Will Norris will be allowed to leave, while Sammy Silvera's loan from Middlesbrough in the process of being terminated. Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery are both out of favour and played no part during the first part of the campaign.