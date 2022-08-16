Latest: Key development in Portsmouth's attacker pursuit as Danny Cowley puts finishing touches to squad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands the Blues are set to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options, as Danny Cowley puts the finishing touches to his squad this summer.

And that means it’s now looking increasingly likely for Cowley to turn to alternative options to get the best blend of value and quality out wide.

Pompey have looked to structure different deals, but believe they will be able to find better opportunities to explore elsewhere.

Mason-Clark is one of a number of names on the Blues attacking hit-list this summer, with the winger impressing with the Londoners after making rapid progress in recent seasons.

The former Metropolitan Police man will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign if Barnet don’t cash in before next summer.

There will likely be no shortage of takers for Mason-Clarke, however, after starting the season with two goals in as many league games for the Bees.

Pompey have heavily accelerated their recruitment in recent weeks, after a slow start to business this summer.

A winger will still be sought, however, with any further incomings dependent on the players who may leave before the September 1 deadline.

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe and right-back Kieron Freeman are among those Cowley is looking to potentially cash in.