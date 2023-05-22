Matthew Pennington is the latest player to be linked with a move to Pompey.
The right-footed Shrewsbury centre-back – who can also operate at right-back – is out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
And despite an offer of a new one-year deal being put to him, the 28-year-old hasn’t committed to extending his two-and-a-half-year stay with the Shrews.
With more than 209 appearances under his belt at some big clubs – Everton, Leeds, Ipswich, Hull and Coventry – Pennington is clearly a player with pedigree.
Shrewsbury have certainly benefitted from his presence and it’s little wonder current Shrews boss Steve Cotterill is a huge admirer of the defender, who not only impresses on the pitch but off it as well.
But it seems he’s not the only one. Here’s what been about the former Everton trainee, who has a Merseyside Derby goal on his CV!
1. SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring the teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland AFC at Montgomery Waters Meadow on January 07, 2023 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Pompey have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Steve Cotterill - Shrewsbury boss (via shropshirestar.com)
'He (Pennington) has been great for us. He's a great lad and he's been here since the early days. He's seen the dressing room evolve and the club evolve and he's just a great boy. The biggest compliment you could pay Matthew Pennington is if he walked through the door with one of your daughters, you'd be delighted. He's a really great kid.' Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Aaron Wilbraham - assistant manager Shrewsbury
On the defender's eye for a goal, he said: 'Matthew has got one of those personalities where the team want him to score because he is such a good lad. He has got good movement, and I think he scored at Anfield for Everton in the Merseyside derby. He is really brave, and he will stick his head in anywhere, he is not the type of lad to get complacent, I am sure he will want to get as many as he can.' Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. Steve Cotterill - after Pennington signed permanently for the Shrews in 2021
'Matthew Pennington is a quality boy and a quality professional. Towards the end of last season, he was arguably our most consistent defender. He phoned me yesterday after he'd signed and he was really, really excited. We are looking forward to welcoming Matthew into the squad as a permanent signing. Matthew did have other offers but he wanted to sign for Shrewsbury Town. We are delighted to have him in the club and he's a great young man. Yesterday I told him that we need to improve him; he's all for that and he's a great lad. Matthew is a very clever young man and he will want to hit the ground running. I am sure that the period he's already had here will help him. There will be some new faces by the time he comes back but that will be good for everybody.' Photo: Nathan Stirk