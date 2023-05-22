4 . Steve Cotterill - after Pennington signed permanently for the Shrews in 2021

'Matthew Pennington is a quality boy and a quality professional. Towards the end of last season, he was arguably our most consistent defender. He phoned me yesterday after he'd signed and he was really, really excited. We are looking forward to welcoming Matthew into the squad as a permanent signing. Matthew did have other offers but he wanted to sign for Shrewsbury Town. We are delighted to have him in the club and he's a great young man. Yesterday I told him that we need to improve him; he's all for that and he's a great lad. Matthew is a very clever young man and he will want to hit the ground running. I am sure that the period he's already had here will help him. There will be some new faces by the time he comes back but that will be good for everybody.' Photo: Nathan Stirk