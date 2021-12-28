Danny Cowley is looking to reshape his Blues squad for the second half of the season as he targets a play-off push.

This means a number of players could depart Fratton Park over the next month in a bid to free up space and generate funds for new acquisitions.

But it might not be as easy as it seems.

Cowley is actively pursuing a new striker this winter, with his frontline continuing to hold Pompey back.

John Marquis and George Hirst have scored just five league goals between them this season, while Ellis Harrison – when fit – has found game time hard to come by.

It’s clearly a department that needs to be ripped up and started again.

So reports linking Marquis with clubs both here and in Scotland this season will no doubt be welcomed by the Blues head coach, despite his professional approach to answering questions on the striker’s future.

From left: Paul Downing, John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Michael Jacobs

However, with the 29-year-old one of the club’s top earners and his contract expiring in the summer, an exit will be hard to negotiate in January.

A lack of goals this season – which has seen the former Doncaster Rovers hotshot lose his starting place in recent weeks – might also complicate matters.

The 27-year-old has been hampered with illness and fitness issues this term, which has seen him start just one league fixture.

Indeed, the former Bristol Rovers ace has managed only a solitary League One start since Cowley was appointed manager in March.

But the high-earner’s situation is similar to that of Marquis.

With his contract running out in June, it could prompt clubs to wait until the summer to sign him for free.

Meanwhile, Harrison could also be tempted to see out his Fratton Park deal, with a pay cut likely at his next destination.

Another member of the Blues’ squad who has been hampered by injuries is Paul Downing.

The centre-back has rarely been a viable option for Cowley due to his time spent on the sidelines.

And with an injury record like the former Blackburn defender’s, clubs may be put off paying a fee due to the unpredictability of his availability.

There’s also his lofty wages to be taken into consideration, too.

Although it will seem harsh given his undoubted talent, Michael Jacobs could be another player who could be used to raise capital during the window.

Despite netting against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham earlier this term, the winger has admitted he doesn’t fit into Cowley’s Pompey system.

The Blues’ wilingness to allow the former Wigan winger to talk to Ipswich in the summer shows Cowley sees Jacobs as replaceable.

The problem is, will there be offers forthcoming in the weeks ahead given the player’s recent injury record and wage demands?

Just like Marquis, Harrison and Downing, Jacobs could very well remain at Fratton Park until the season finishes – especially if money trumps game time!