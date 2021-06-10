That’s according to national journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Latics are leading the race to sign the former Blues captain.

Naylor will officially leave Fratton Park when his contract expires on July 1.

The 29-year-old has been offered a new contract to remain at PO4.

But the deal on the table is on reduced terms, paving the way for the former Burton man to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Earlier reports suggested a return to Mansfield, where the midfielder began his career, was on the cards.

However, it seems a move to the DW Stadium could materialise – a switch former Blues team-mate and fellow free-agent Whatmough took last weekend.

Using his Twitter account @reluctantnicko, Nixon said: ‘Wigan. Tom Naylor thing very live. Free agent. Portsmouth skipper in his time. Centre half or def mid. Others keen but Latics noses in front.’

Tom Naylor is set to leave Pompey on a free transfer

Naylor arrived at Pompey on a free transfer from Burton in 2015.