The transfer window has been open just over a week as clubs across League One start to prepare their squads for the 2022-23 campaign.
This has seen a number of players touted for a move to Fratton Park during the close season, although the club are yet to sign any new faces before their return to training on Monday.
So how valid is each rumour?
Here’s our verdict on those that remain, with the futures of some of the 20-plus linked with a move already decided.
1. Cauley Woodrow
The Barnsley striker is the latest forward to be linked with a move to Pompey. However, it's unlikely he will arrive at Fratton Park this summer as they battle the more financially capable pair in Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich for his services. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Carl Rushworth
The Brighton youngster is the second goalkeeper linked with Pompey, who are in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer. The Seagull spent last season on loan at Walsall and impressed in League Two. If the 20-year-old is comfortable with the ball at his feet, then it's hardly surprising Cowley is rumoured to be looking at him. One to keep an eye on. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
3. Josh Griffiths
There's definitely strong interest from Pompey in the West Brom youngster - who was on their radar last summer. However, a move will only happen if Steve Bruce wants him to gain experience in the EFL, although the ex-Newcastle boss usually likes three goalkeepers within his ranks. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
4. Tom Bayliss
It's all gone slightly quiet over Pompey's reported interest in Preston's Bayliss. The Blues are certainly in the hunt for a central midfielder, but it remains to be seen how high on Cowley's priority list he is. He's on it, but is he high enough to pursue a deal? Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall