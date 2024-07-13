3 . When the next signing will arrive

Mousinho said: ‘There’s nothing particularly close right now, but there’s plenty of irons in the fire. The better players will have options, that always happens. As a rule we’d like to get our business done early, it would be great if you can, but at the same time we wouldn’t want to get the wrong deals done early. We’re not going to rush anything. We could have taken 10 players a month ago, but that’s now what we want to do. We want to make sure we get the right players in and when you do that sometimes you have to be patient. You have to wait for things to develop with clubs, players and agents - sometimes it just takes a bit of time. I just feel really confident that we’re working in the right direction and I’m really confident we’ve got everything in the right place and we’re very diligent with the way we do things. I’m very happy with the stage that we’re at.’ | National World