The American will sit down and meet with Black Cats boss Alex Neil to discuss the next chapter in his career, with his Stadium of Light contract expiring next month.

Gooch came through the Sunderland youth ranks and has played 214 times for the newly-crowned League One play-off winners.

A versatile performer, the 26-year-old started at right-back for the Wearsiders’ 2-0 victory over Wycombe at Wembley on Saturday.

He’s made 45 appearances in total this season, once again proving his importance to the Black Cats,

Yet doubts have remained on whether his 16-year association with the club will extend beyond this term.

If Gooch is told his future lies elsewhere, then that will be music to Danny Cowley’s ears, with the Blues boss a huge admirer.

He’s on the lookout for reinforcements down Pompey’s right, following the departures of loanees Hayden Carter and Mahlon Romeo, plus Callum Johnson’s release.

Meanwhile, with doubts remaining over Marcus Harness’ Blues longevity, Gooch is someone who is well adapt at playing further up the pitch.

The player admitted he’s not sure what the future holds.

But if he is told he’s free to leave, then Gooch said he would be leaving Sunderland on a high.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after his side’s play-off win against Wycombe, the American said: ‘Unbelievable. I've been through everything and this means everything.

‘This is better than anything I've ever experienced.

‘Obviously, I've played in the Premier League but staying all this time and trying to get the club back to a higher level, finally, finally we've done it.

‘If it is my last game then you couldn't ask for a better way to go out.

‘I'll see what happens. I'll sit down with the gaffer on Tuesday and we'll see what happens.

‘(It is the) Best day of my career by far.

‘Last year, winning and scoring the goal (in the Papa John’s Trophy final win against Tranmere) was a big moment.

‘In the grand scheme of things this was much better. Better to do it in front of the fans but we're in the Championship now.