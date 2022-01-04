Portsmouth transfer update: Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill's Ellis Harrison remark will come as blow to Blues' transfer plans
Steve Cotterill has distanced himself from reported interest in Pompey striker Ellis Harrison.
It comes after Shrewsbury were named alongside Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood as potential suitors for the 27-year-old during the current transfer window.
Cotterill’s denial also follows his capture of Bristol City forward Saikou Janneh on loan until the end of the season.
It’s understood that deal will have ended Salop’s interest in Harrison, who is available to leave Fratton Park this month.
Yet Cotterill has poured cold water on the link by suggesting it was the result of agents putting the player’s name out.
Cotterill told the Shropshire Star: ‘It’s agent talk, I expect.
‘I don’t really like to talk about any individual players.
‘Even if he was sat in the car park now I wouldn’t tell you! We’ve just got to wait and see on that.
‘When we think we’re getting the right ones then we’ll move them (in).’
Finding interest in Harrison, plus a number of other fringe players, this month will be crucial to Danny Cowley own recruitment drive.
But with the former Bristol Rovers forward one of the club’s highest earners, the task to move him on could prove difficult.
Harrison has struggled for game time this term and has suffered in front of goal as a result.
After scoring a hat-trick in Pompey’s 5-3 EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon earlier in the season, he’s struck only once since – in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Harrogate.
