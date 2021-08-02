Portsmouth transfers: Danny Cowley lauds the Connor Ogilvie attributes that will make the former Gillingham defender a Fratton Park success

Danny Cowley lauded the qualities which Connor Ogilvie will bring to his Pompey squad after snapping up the defender on a free transfer.

By The Sports Desk
Connor Ogilvie has signed a two-year deal at Pompey after turning down a new deal at Priestfield. Picture; James Chance/Getty Images

The former Gillingham left-back has joined the Blues on a two-year-deal, with the club having the option of a third, after turning down the offer of a new deal at Priestfield.

He represents Pompey’s ninth signing of the transfer window and Cowley is delighted to land a player who he believes has all the attributes to be a success at Fratton Park.

Welcoming 25-year-old Ogilvie to the Blues, the head coach said: ‘Connor is someone who’s been a really consistent performer at League One level for a number of years.

‘He’s won player of the season awards for Gillingham and was a key member of their side after coming through at Tottenham.

‘Being able to play as a left-back or a left-sided centre-half offers us versatility and also real competition for places, which is crucial in a 46-game season.

‘Connor has got a lovely range of passing and has got technical attributes, while he’ll weigh in with goals as well.

‘He’s got the qualities that Pompey fans will like to see – he’s brave and willing to put his head in where it hurts.

‘That physicality will be a really big asset for us and so we’re delighted to bring Connor into the club.’

Ogilvie will compete with Lee Brown for the left back berth.

A player who can also play at centre-back, he played 171 appearances for the Gills, scoring 10 goals.

