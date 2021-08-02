Portsmouth unveil signing of ex-Gillingham and Spurs left-back Connor Ogilvie

Pompey have completed the signing of left-back Connor Ogilvie.

By Neil Allen
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 7:43 pm
Pompey have announced the capture of left-back Connor Ogilvie. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the Blues also holding an option on the former Spurs apprentice.

As reported by The News earlier today, Danny Cowley had identified Ogilvie to provide left-back competition for Lee Brown.

He had turned down a new deal at Gillingham to become a free transfer this summer, yet continued to train with Steve Evans’ side during pre-season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As a result, Ogilvie twice turned out for the Gills in summer friendlies, most recently against Millwall last Tuesday.

The defender is Cowley’s ninth signing of the transfer window, with the League One season kicking off on Saturday at Fleetwood.

MORE: ‘Connor Ogilvie is potentially a Championship player’ – The inside track on new Pompey defender

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

Connor OgilvieDanny CowleyPortsmouth