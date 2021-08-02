Portsmouth unveil signing of ex-Gillingham and Spurs left-back Connor Ogilvie
Pompey have completed the signing of left-back Connor Ogilvie.
The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the Blues also holding an option on the former Spurs apprentice.
As reported by The News earlier today, Danny Cowley had identified Ogilvie to provide left-back competition for Lee Brown.
He had turned down a new deal at Gillingham to become a free transfer this summer, yet continued to train with Steve Evans’ side during pre-season.
As a result, Ogilvie twice turned out for the Gills in summer friendlies, most recently against Millwall last Tuesday.
The defender is Cowley’s ninth signing of the transfer window, with the League One season kicking off on Saturday at Fleetwood.
MORE: ‘Connor Ogilvie is potentially a Championship player’ – The inside track on new Pompey defender
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.