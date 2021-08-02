Pompey have announced the capture of left-back Connor Ogilvie. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the Blues also holding an option on the former Spurs apprentice.

As reported by The News earlier today, Danny Cowley had identified Ogilvie to provide left-back competition for Lee Brown.

He had turned down a new deal at Gillingham to become a free transfer this summer, yet continued to train with Steve Evans’ side during pre-season.

The defender is Cowley’s ninth signing of the transfer window, with the League One season kicking off on Saturday at Fleetwood.

