The Cardiff winger is the latest player to be linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer as head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team this summer. And with these types of references, it’s little wonder Pompey are reportedly keen to bring the 27-year-old to PO4 on a free transfer.

Mousinho will, of course, know the Northern Irishman well. They played together for two seasons as Oxford – campaigns that were separated by a ‘decent money’ move to Cardiff and a loan spell at Hull.

That 2019 move to the Bluebirds hasn’t exactly worked out for Whyte, who has made just 53 appearances for the Championship side in the four years since. The Northern Ireland international has subsequently scored just two goals and recorded two assists for the Welsh outfit.

However, despite his struggles at Cardiff, current boss Sabri Lamouchi has spoken favourably about the supposed Blues target.

Indeed, when asked recently why Whyte and fellow Bluebirds player Tom Sang hadn’t featured for him since his January arrival, the Frenchman said: ‘Two players coming to the end of their contract and two players who, when I arrived, they were injured. They are good guys. Gavin Whyte is a fantastic player. He had no chance to play, when he was close he was sick and before that he was injured.’

Whyte’s increasingly likely Cardiff departure has prompted talk of a reunion with Mousinho, who is keen to add pace, quality and a directness to his attacking options next season. They’re attributes Oxford are also apparently keen to make the most of, with the former Crusaders ace linked with a third spell at the Kassam Stadium.

Yet there would be no Karl Robinson to welcome him back to the U’s, if that’s what he decided. Robinson signed Whyte twice during his time in charge of the Oxford and is clearly a fan.

Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte has been linked with a free-transfer move to Pompey this summer

Speaking after the wide man’s return in 2021, he said: ‘We think the world of Gav and we know the fans at Oxford love him too. I hope they are as excited as we are to have him back. When a player of Gavin’s quality becomes available and wants to come here then you take that because you know what a threat he is going to be to opposition defences.

‘Tactically he’s matured, he’s now training with top Championship players day-in, day-out. He’s flourishing in the national team and played a lot of football there as well. For me, it’s a more mature Gavin Whyte, a better Gavin Whyte, and more aware of the circumstances he finds himself. I think you’re going to see a better version of him.’

Whyte ended that 2021-22 season-long loan at the Us with one goal and 10 assists. It didn’t help Oxford earn a place in the play-offs but Robinson seen enough to toy with the idea of utilising the international player up front as park on a central attacking unit. That will also appeal with Mousinho, who is also keen to recruit competition and a playing partner for Colby Bishop.

Speaking after Whyte’s appearance for Northern Ireland against Italy as a central striker, Robinson added: ‘It was against the European champions, it’s not like he was playing against San Marino. It was a real challenge for him and it was nice for me to see him as a striker. I have this little inkling with Gavin up there, we’ve only tried it once or twice and he’s been very prominent.’

Whyte would need to increase his numbers significantly if he were to compete with Bishop for a central striking role at Pompey next season. He’s scored just 16 goals following his move from the Irish League in 2018.

But, yet again, that hasn’t stopped managers being drawn to him. And one of his biggest fans remains Neil Warnock.

When he brought Whyte to Cardiff in 2019, he enthused: ‘I haven't seen a lad like Gavin in many years - and I've had some good players. It's just the way that he is. He knows there is no time to lose, he wants to get on to the next game and be the best. He's learning all the time and the future is definitely bright.

‘He's a manager's dream, just my cup of tea. He's naive but he's a breath of fresh air, what I call an old-fashioned winger as he gets the ball and runs at people.’

Those sentiments were echoed by former Hull manager Grant McCann, who took Whyte on loan to the Tigers in 2019. Back then, he said: ‘He likes to get the ball and run at people. We’ve been searching for a replacement for Hakeeb Adelakun and he will bring real pace and directness to the front three. We’re delighted to get him and there was a lot of competition for him. We’re delighted he’s chosen us and he’ll get the fans off their sofas because he’s direct and likes to get at people.’

Meanwhile, former Cardiff boss Neil Harris added: ‘Gavin is a super young player. He’s got some real potential. Gavin has got huge energy and a big heart.’

With such a fan club, it begs the question: why hasn’t Whyte been able to make a success of his move to Cardiff and why does a three-minute cameo appearance from the bench against Leeds in the FA Cup on January 18 look set to be his last game for the Bluebirds?

Well, Walesonline’s Glen Williams perhaps sums it up most succinctly. In a recent article, he wrote: ‘It's been a curious segment of Whyte's career - and he has a number of fervent supporters who believe he deserved more of a crack than he has. He has rarely, if ever, let the club down when afforded the opportunity to play.

‘Perhaps he is just another player who has fallen victim to constant managerial changes, playing styles and philosophies being altered and there is no shortage of them over the last three years or so. Or perhaps he is a player who has thrived in League One and simply has not been able to step up and consistently impact the division above?’

