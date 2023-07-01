Portsmouth transfers: John Mousinho tells the Fratton faithful why Gavin Whyte will be key asset for Blues

The Northern Ireland international is Pompey’s eighth signing of the summer, with sporting director Rich Hughes securing the wide man’s services despite interest from Derby, Charlton, Bristol Rovers and Oxford.

He’s arrived in time for Pompey’s pre-season trip to Spain, with the first-team squad flying to Malaga on Sunday for five days of warm-weather training.

Gavin Whyte has signed a three-year deal at Pompey

Blues fans will get their first taste of what Whyte and his fellow new arrivals have to offer when they take on Europa FC on Thursday.

But for those who can’t wait for that, Mousinho has provided an insight into what the former Oxford and Hull man will bring to his new-look side.

And he believes his former Kassam Stadium team-mate represents the kind of signing that will excite Pompey supporters.

Mousinho told the club website: ‘Out of all the players we’ve signed, he (Whyte) is the first one that I actually played with and he’s a great character.

‘He had an outstanding first season when he came over to Oxford from Northern Ireland and went to Cardiff off the back of that.

‘Gavin is a pacy and direct winger, who can carry the ball and is someone who really catches the eye when he’s on the pitch.

‘He’s someone that we believe will really excite everybody at Fratton Park and be an excellent addition to our side.’

Whyte came through the ranks at Belfast-based Crusaders, with whom he won three Irish League titles.

He then spent a season alongside Mousinho at Oxford, scoring on his full debut in a Carabao Cup win over Coventry.

With nine goals struck that 2018-19 season, the 28-times capped international earned a move to Cardiff.

During his time in South Wales, Whyte was loaned to Hull during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and became a third-tier title winner.

He spent the entirety of the following season back at Oxford and contributed an impressive 10 assists.

Whyte remained with Cardiff last term and was in the side that lost to Pompey in the first round of the Carabao Cup.