Confidence that the Fratton Park outfit will finally land the now former Cardiff winger is growing after some ‘social media stalking’ by some inquisitive supporters.

A bit of guess work might also be at play, too, as members of the Fratton faithful attempt to connect the dots in what is proving to be Pompey’s most drawn-out transfer pursuit of the summer.

Ever since the Northern Ireland international was linked with a move to the south coast in early May, enough information has filtered through that points to Whyte reuniting with former Oxford team-mate John Mousinho at PO4.

Indeed, the Blues head coach hasn’t hidden his admiration for the 27-year-old and this week told The News that conversations with the free agent are ongoing.

He added that the wide man’s recent international commitments had ‘made communication slightly more difficult’. And that’s were our Pompey transfer window sleuths enter the picture.

Whyte posted a picture on Instagram on Friday from an aeroplane on the ground at an airport. He’s not in the social media image, but what is in view is the air bridge at Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal.

Many Blues fans picked up on that, claiming it was a clear sign that he was making his way to the south coast after being back in his native Northern Ireland.

Pompey target Gavin Whyte

The fact that Charlton – one of the other sides linked with the Ulsterman – is closer to Gatwick than Pompey seems to have escaped their minds. Meanwhile, some sceptics suggested Whyte might even have been heading off on holiday, spoiling the fun of those supporters eager to cling on to any possible sign that a move is edging closer.

But that’s where the so-called ‘believers’ had good reason to hit back. Indeed, further amateur investigative work showed that Whyte has started following Pompey on Twitter. Why would he do that?, seems a reasonable question. And not only that, he’s also added Tom Buckwell – the first-team performance chef at the Blues – to his ‘following’ list! Even more strange!

‘Gavin Whyte is at the airport and is following the #Pompey insta account’, was Shaun/TrumagooFM’s Twitter response to those developments. @MattioPontio83 said: ‘Following loads of the Pompey players also’, while @pompeyshaun1986 added: ‘Throw in some Gavin Whyte stalking on his socials. Suddenly now following the Pompey insta, plus load of players’.

There’s clearly a desire from sections of the Fratton faithful to get this deal done, with Pompey’s right-wing position something that needs fixing ahead of the new season.

Mousinho added this week that he’d like to deliver his eighth signing of the summer before jetting off to Spain on Sunday for five days of warm-weather training.