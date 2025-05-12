Former Pompey loanee made free agent following Rotherham United release

Former Pompey forward Andre Green is on the hunt for a new club after his injury frustrations put paid to his stay at Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old has been told he is free to leave the Millers, who are set for a big summer under new boss Matt Hamshaw.

The winger, who came through the ranks at Aston Villa, is one of four players released by the New York Stadium outfit along with Alex MacDonald, Jake Hull and Dillion Phillips.

Green arrived from Slovan Bratislava in July 2023 on a free transfer, penning a two-year deal.

But after registering 10 appearances in the first three months of his stay in south Yorkshire, he sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in training which later required surgery.

ThAT saw the ex-Pompey, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic man miss the remaining seven months of his maiden campaign with Rotherham.

After a 14-month lay off, Green returned to the fold in December 2024, featuring in a 3-2 triumph over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy.

He went onto appear 15 times - scoring three goals - before sustaining another similar setback in March, which would once again rule him out for the remaining nine matches.

Following Steve Evans’ sacking, the former Villa academy graduate failed to appear under new boss Hamshaw, who was handed the role on a permanent basis after impressing as interim boss.

As he gets to work planning his squad for next season, the head coach will be looking to improve on the Millers’ 13th-place finish in League One.

And his first port of call was to release Green, along with goalkeeper Phillips, midfielder MacDonald and defender Hull.

Andre Green’s career so far following Rotherham United release

After coming through the ranks at Aston Villa, the winger was signed by Kenny Jackett in August 2018 with his stock very much on the rise.

However, the Villa Park youth product’s game time at Fratton Park was limited after new signing Ronan Curtis’ formidable form during the first half of the 2018-19 season.

Green did have his moments, with two standout goals coming against Rochdale, as well as the unforgettable late winner against Norwich City in the FA Cup third round in January 2019.

Andre Green with Ronan Curtis and Lee Brown. | Joe Pepler/Digital South

He totalled five goals in 12 outings for the Blues - but only registered two League One starts before being recalled during the January window.

The young talent returned to Villa playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League and even came off the bench in the play-off final victory against Derby County at Wembley.

Disappointing loan spells at Preston and Charlton followed, before he joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in January 2021.

The winger then made the move to Slovan Bratislava that summer, where he won two Slovak championships and appeared to have got his career back on track. During his two-year stay in the Slovakian top flight, he scored 26 goals and registered seven assists in 81 appearances.

After returning to England in July 2023, his spell with Rotherham failed to match the heights seen in Europe as injuries hampered his stay.

