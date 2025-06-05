The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals

The transfer window is underway and there is growing anticipation at Fratton Park over Pompey’s activity.

Although the Blues are yet to make their move in the market, a busy summer is still expected on the south coast.

John Mousinho will have until June 10 to complete any business before the window will then slam shut. The shutters then come off and recruitment can recommence until deadline day on September 1.

Although there is no movement as yet, Charlies Savage has recently been linked with a switch to Fratton Park with Reading valuing the midfielder at around £2m.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as club’s conduct their business.

Here are all the latest headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Rudoni made available

Jack Rudoni is expected to leave Coventry City this summer, according to EFL Analysis.

It has been confirmed the Sky Blues will sanction a move for the in-demand 23-year-old, who is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

The attacking midfielder only arrived from Huddersfield Town 12 months ago but has enjoyed a successful campaign at the CBS Arena, where he netted 10 goals and registered eight assists in the Championship.

His contributions helped guide Frank Lampard’s men to the play-offs, although they fell to a late defeat to Sunderland in the semi-finals.

After an outstanding season in front of goal, Rudoni’s stock is on the rise and has recently been linked with Premier League moves to Everton and Newcastle United as well as Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Now, it appears Coventry could be open to selling the ex-AFC Wimbledon talent, who still has three more years remaining on his current deal.

Baggies move for Hearts ace

West Brom are reportedly tracking Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland ahead of a potential move during the transfer window.

The Scottish Sun has suggested the Baggies have made the forward’s representatives aware of their interest following the arrival of Ryan Mason.

The 29-year-old is hot property after scoring 56 goals in 106 league appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit but is out of contract this summer.

Following Derek McInness’ appointment at Tynecastle, Jam Tarts are looking to offer Shankland a fresh deal amid heavy interest from England.

The Scotland international is also reportedly being eyed by Pompey’s south coast rivals Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

Lawrence Shankland. | AFP via Getty Images

Ready for Riis move

Sheffield United and Coventry are both keen to strike a deal to sign Emil Riis this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed the Championship duo are looking to sign the striker during the window following his release from Preston North End.

The 28-year-old was one of eight players to be axed by the Lilywhites after a disappointing campaign saw them finish 20th - and four points behind Pompey.

Despite his departure, he’s not short of potential suitors with both second-tier sides interested in securing his signature after scoring 12 goals last term.

