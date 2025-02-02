Tino Anjorin has been linked with a sensational move to Italian giants Juventus just months after Pompey missed out on re-signing him.

The 23-year-old spent the 2023/24 season at Fratton Park after joining from Chelsea on loan. He suffered a serious hamstring injury during his time on the South Coast but he was still able to make 14 appearances last year.

Signed as an attacking midfielder, Anjorin registered two goal contributions, netting against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy and against Reading in the league. His hamstring injury ruled him out from November, but he would return in April, and play a part in their promotion, starting in their title-clinching win against Barnsley.

Nowadays, he plays his football in Italy and in less than six months after leaving Stamford Bridge, he’s now caught the attention of the two-time Champions League winners. Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has credited the Old Lady with interest in Anjorin should Nicolo Fagiolo depart.

Thiago Motta isn't the only manager interested with Atalanta and Torino keen but they would prefer to make a move for him in the summer. Juventus have been impressed by Anjorin’s start to life in Italy and want to sign him to add some depth to their midfield.

A potential move to a team currently playing in Europe’s top tier competition would represent a manic few months for the former Blues youngster. The Fratton Faithful have a positive view of Anjorin and there would be a feeling of pride to see a player that went through some difficulties during his time at the club, move to a team with such prestige.

Tino Anjorin’s Pompey admission

Despite missing the majority of the campaign, there was interest there from John Mousinho to re-sign him with the player even admitting that he expected to return to the club this summer. A homecoming never happened, and instead he signed with Empoli who had just finished 17th in the Italian top-flight.

He signed signed a three-year deal with the Azzurri Empolesi and so far things are going okay for him with his side just outside the relegation zone. He’s so far got three assists in 17 games and has brushed shoulders against former Chelsea teammates Billy Gilmour and Romelu Lukaku.

Tino Anjorin has revealed why he moved from Chelsea to Empoli - and winning the League One title with Pompey. Pic: Getty. | Getty Images

‘I fully expected to be re-joining Portsmouth permanently this summer,' said Anjorin in an interview with the BBC in December.

‘They will always be in my heart, so if someone told me then I'd be playing Milan at San Siro - I'd have laughed at them.

‘Personally, my goal is just to play as many games as I can, have a fully-fit season and reach and play full games - as many as I can.

‘That's all that I'm focusing on now. And then, personally, whatever happens, happens. I don't know, I'm not looking into the future right now.’

Ben Close (centre-left) won promotion to League One with Pompey. He's a product of the academy. | Getty Images

Ben Close heads to Eastleigh

As one former player gets linked with a move to Juventus, another has returned to the South Coast and headed to nearby Eastleigh. Ben Close will play the remainder of the season with the Spitfires after joining from Doncaster Rovers.

Portsmouth-born Close came through the academy ranks and spent seven seasons as a player with the club. He played a total of 190 games, scoring 18 goals and supplying 10 assists.

In 2021 he headed to the Keepmoat Stadium and has been one of their longest-serving players. He hasn’t made many first-team appearances this term having appeared only seven times in the league mainly due to injury and now he will be returning to Eastleigh to build up his fitness again.

Grant McCann, Close’s manager of Doncaster said he owed it to him to find him minutes until the end of the season. As Rovers chase promotion to League One, he hasn’t closed the door on him getting his way back into the side. Close now finds himself in the fifth tier of English football but McCann believes he could be a good player in the two divisions above.

"This may sound crazy but if we can get into League One he will be outstanding at that level,” said the former Peterborough United boss to the Doncaster Free Press.

“He knows that level inside out. I wanted to be fair to Ben and let him go to Eastleigh because it'll put him in the best place for next season."