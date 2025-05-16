Tyler Walker spent five months on loan at Pompey from Coventry in 2022.

Tyler Walker is on the lookout for a new home after being released by League One side Lincoln City. The striker has been told he is free to leave the Imps, who missed out on the play-offs for a fourth successive season.

The 28-year-old was one of four players let go by Michael Skubala’s men, who finished the campaign 11th in the third tier and a disappointing 17 points away from the top six.

Walker made an emotional return to Sincil Bank in July 2023, where he had previously enjoyed an outstanding loan stay during the 2019-20 season.

This saw the former Nottingham Forest youth product score 16 goals in 34 appearances under Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton for Lincoln before being recalled in January 2020.

After reuniting with the Imps, it would be a two-year stay which would disappoint, with Walker suffering a number of long-term injury issues.

This limited the frontman to just eight appearances in all competitions - starting just two - and failed to score during that period.

But Walker struggled in non-league, scoring once in eight outings for the Stones, who survived relegation on the final day with a 3-1 win over Halifax.

But the former Coventry man wasn’t included in the drama after being left out of Neil Gibson’s side for the final four games.

Following his disappointment in the National League, the forward returned to the Imps but has since been released along with Sam Clucas, Jay Benn and Ali Smith.

Tyler Walker’s career to date - including disappointing Pompey loan stint

Tyler Walker scored once in 15 Pompey outings. Picture: Jason Brown

After coming through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, Walker struggled during loan spells with Stevenage, Bolton, Burton and Port Vale.

But his career would come alive after impressing during stints with Mansfield and Lincoln, which would then prompt Coventry to sign the striker in August 2020.

After just 18 months with the Sky Blues, the 28-year-old joined Pompey in January 2022, linking up with former boss Danny Cowley.

The then Blues boss was adamant the City Ground youth talent had what it takes to help the Blues’ promotion push during the second half of the season in League One.

But, it was a loan move which failed to excite, with the striker scoring just one goal in 15 games at Fratton Park.

And after an awful 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town in April 2022, the striker would never play for Cowley’s men again.

Speaking at the conclusion of his loan at PO4, the head coach admitted the stint hadn’t worked out - but backed the striker to go onto have a successful career.

He told The News at the time: ‘Sometimes it just doesn’t happen.

This is football, but I have no doubt that with his work ethic, attitude, and quality he has, he will bounce back and come back even stronger as a consequence.’

After returning to Coventry that summer, he would go on to make 19 more appearances for the Sky Blues that term before being released in 2023. Since then, Walker has scored just two goals in the resulting four years.

