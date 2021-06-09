There’s been much said on the recruitment front, with The News reporting that Jayden Stockley, Josh Sims and Joe Morrell are all on Danny Cowley’s wishlist.

However, the Fratton faithful want talk turned into actual signings, with non-league youngster Liam Vincent the only new arrival so far this summer.

The current mood amongst supporters wasn't help yesterday when news emerged that MK Dons had won the race to sign another identified Blues target, Scott Twine.

And with both Jack Whatmough and Ben Close sealing deals to rival League One clubs in recent days and subsequently explaining their reasons for going, there’s a real sense that spirits are beginning to deteriorate.

Here’s what a selection of fans on our Facebook page have been saying after Twine’s move to the Dons was confirmed...

Glenn Mcguiness: We won’t be getting any big signings I fear this season almost like we’re the only football team affected by Covid.

Lee C Bialas: We're no longer big spending club....league 2 here we come!

Former Swindon midfielder Scott Twine has joined MK Dons. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Alan Chandler: Obviously with a fee being involved, the player wanting more than a 12 month contract and league one wage.... it was always going to be a big ask!

Shaun Keal: I'm not surprised. We come out every year with a list of players we want. Making everyone aware of good players.

And like every year we never get the players we want, because we are so slow.

We'll get a few players but they won't be our first choice players. Sign em quick Pompey, for once.

Peter Ford: All very well saying goodbye to our players, now we've got to replace them!! Not so easy. Time will tell.

Sam Benny: So basically look forward to a bang average mid-table finish next season.

Eisner’s 5 year plan to take us to the national league?

Doug McEwen: Something is desperately wrong if we cannot clinch a signing over MK Dons.

I was told we had no budget at all to buy players unless we sold first, but £50k compensation is hardly a fee.

Or was it the wages offered? Or length of contract?

It looks like the Cowleys are working with their hands tied together!

Tony Horten: We are no longer a big draw for players even in div one, probably the Dons offered more money in wages and that says it all I'm afraid.

Tom Wild: Unless Pompey change their transfer policy we are in League One for a loooong time! And that’s if we are lucky.

Alex Madgwick: A taste of things to come? I fear a disappointing transfer window looms.