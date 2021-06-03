Although Bromley boss Andy Woodman joked he wished the Blues would stay away after a third raid on the National League club in three years.

Left-back Vincent was this afternoon unveiled by Pompey on a three-year deal, becoming Danny Cowley’s first signing.

Recruited for an undisclosed fee, the Blues’ interest in the 18-year-old had long been charted by The News.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent made seven appearances for Bromley during the second half of the season, the majority arriving under Woodman.

Following his March arrival as manager, the former Arsenal head of goalkeeping wasted no time in blooding the prodigious talent.

And he is convinced Pompey have landed themselves an outstanding young player.

Woodman told The News said: ‘Liam’s a fantastic young talent.

‘He’s a good height, a good player, has a lovely left foot and possesses a real professional desire to get better.

‘It’s a very good player you’ve nicked out of us. I wish you’d keep away from Bromley!

‘Liam hadn’t featured that much under the previous manager before I arrived and I just thought there was a talented young man here – and he went into the team.

‘He’s a really good athlete, trained properly, conducted himself properly, I watched him every day in training and he earned his place in my team.

‘There’s another young player that’s in the side – Jude Arthurs. Jude is still in the team and Liam has gone on to Pompey.

‘It wasn't really about age which got them in the team, it was their ability.

‘Liam’s recently had a slight injury and we thought it best to protect him and not select him.

‘There were loads of clubs looking at him and we wish him all the best at Pompey.

Vincent follows in the footsteps of ex-Bromley pair Louis Dennis (May 2018) and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (January 2020).

Dennis was sold to Leyton Orient after eight appearances, while Hackett-Fairchild has featured just once and was loaned back to Bromley last term, in addition to Southend.

Now Vincent has arrived at Fratton Park – and Woodman sees a bright future for the youngster.

He added: ‘I actually played him on the left of midfield and left wing, but I think he’ll grow into being an attacking left-back.

‘We sometimes played a 3-5-2 but, if I’m honest, I think he’ll become a very good wing-back.

‘He’s a big, tall lad with a good stride and good engine, so he can play both left-back and left wing for sure.

‘I’m sure Pompey will have their own idea of how to play him.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

There’s a shake-up going on at Fratton Park and you don’t have to miss a thing.

You can now get all our Sports coverage for less than 11p a day when you use the discount code PROJECTREBUILD25 at the checkout.