The Liverpool Echo reports the midfielder will be granted an Anfield exit as they get set to clear-out a number of young talents.

Dixon-Bonner, 20, recently linked-up with Danny Cowley's side, featuring in pre-season friendly draws with Bristol City and Luton.

He was a regular for the Reds' under-23s last season, making 18 appearances in their Premier League 2 campaign.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Dixon-Bonner is one of a host of triallists who Pompey have run the rule over this summer.

Ex-Manchester United and Shrewsbury midfielder is currently with the Blues along with former Chelsea left-back Renedi Masampu.

Three triallists have so far won contracts at Fratton Park this summer.

Gassan Ahadme earned a loan move from Norwich as reward for his prolific goalscoring in pre-season.

He bagged seven goals in three games before made the switch to Pompey.