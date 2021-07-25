Portsmouth triallist 'best suited to making a permanent move away' from Liverpool - reports
Liverpool believe Elijah Dixon-Bonner will be 'best suited to making a permanent move away' as he bids for a Pompey contract.
The Liverpool Echo reports the midfielder will be granted an Anfield exit as they get set to clear-out a number of young talents.
Dixon-Bonner, 20, recently linked-up with Danny Cowley's side, featuring in pre-season friendly draws with Bristol City and Luton.
He was a regular for the Reds' under-23s last season, making 18 appearances in their Premier League 2 campaign.
Dixon-Bonner is one of a host of triallists who Pompey have run the rule over this summer.
Ex-Manchester United and Shrewsbury midfielder is currently with the Blues along with former Chelsea left-back Renedi Masampu.
Three triallists have so far won contracts at Fratton Park this summer.
Gassan Ahadme earned a loan move from Norwich as reward for his prolific goalscoring in pre-season.
He bagged seven goals in three games before made the switch to Pompey.
Meanwhile, Kieron Freeman and Jayden Reid following their departures from Swansea and Birmingham respectively.