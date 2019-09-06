Pompey triallist Richard Brindley has found himself a permanent home.

The right-back has penned a deal with Notts County.

Brindley, 26, had been training with Kenny Jackett’s side at their Roko base in Hilsea following his departure from Bromley at the end of last season.

The former Rotherham and Colchester defender was never expected to sign a Fratton Park contract, but he did feature in friendlies against Aldershot and Woking.

Brindley had still been training with the Blues earlier this week and was earmarked to feature for the reserves at Doncaster next week – although that game has subsequently been scrapped.

And after a period without a club, the ex-Norwich trainee has linked up with National League side Notts County.

Neil Ardley has had his radar on Brindley throughout the summer.

The Meadow Lane boss said: ‘He was on our original list at the start of the summer.

‘He’s been training with Portsmouth, where he played some friendlies, and I had him watched by someone I trust who told me “Take him all day long”.

‘I liked him when I was at Wimbledon and have kept an eye on him since. He’s had a good career, having been promoted to the Championship with Rotherham and doing really well at Colchester.

‘He went through a tough spell in his personal life a few years ago, which meant he had to take a backward step from the upward curve he was on, but he’s hungry and really wants to do well.’

Pompey have been running the rule over James Meredith and Nathan Wood.