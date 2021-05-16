Portsmouth triallist confirms he's departed Manchester United and looking for new club
Pompey triallist Max Taylor's time at Manchester United has come to an end.
And the centre-back is hoping to kickstart his senior career after leaving the Red Devils' development side.
The Blues cast their eye over Taylor in a reserve match against Luton Town under-23s in March.
The 21-year-old partnered Paul Downing in defence and delivered an impressive performance in a 2-1 win.
Taylor subsequently returned to United but played his final game for their under-23s in a 3-1 loss to Derby County on Monday..
Now the defender, who did not make a senior appearance at Old Trafford, wants to settle down and start playing regular football.
‘I'm definitely at the stage now where I want to be going on a permanent deal to a club where I want to be part of the squad,’ Taylor told PA news agency.
‘I'm open to anything, really, in terms of leagues abroad.
‘I've always liked the idea of discovering a new culture, being in a different country, different styles of football and stuff.
‘But, of course, if there's an opportunity in England in the leagues and stuff where I see myself there, see myself fitting in and want to be there then I'm open to everything, really.’
Taylor's been with United since he was 14 and bravely battled testicular cancer when diagnosed in 2018.
He was handed a one-year extension at Old Trafford last summer but has always expected to move on.
Danny Cowley’s previously admitted he's be open to running the rule over the centre-half, having arrived as head coach after Taylor’s trial.
Taylor added: ‘In the summer I’ll be going to a new club, which is exciting.
‘It was agreed when I signed my extension (last summer) really, that I’d have a year out on loan playing football and stuff and then I would move on at the age of 21 if things didn’t change
‘We sort of knew what was going to happen and it’s not something I’m spiteful about, I want to go and play men’s football and if that’s not going to happen here it’s going to have to be somewhere else.
‘I’ll always be thankful to United for all the experiences they’ve given me.
‘They were great all throughout treatment and past treatment, even in the coronavirus period.
‘They were great in terms of saying ‘listen, this is going to be the plan’ and we both spoke openly to each other about what were going to be the plans for the next few seasons and things like that.’