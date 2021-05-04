Former manager Kenny Jackett cast his eye over the Frenchman, along with Manchester United defender Max Taylor, in the week before he lost his job at Fratton Park.

After Danny Cowley took over in the hot seat, he insisted he'd be keen to running the rule over the young Premier League duo.

However, speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, an insider at the Premier League side – who goes by the name ExWHUemployee – claims that the Hammers' under-23s are taking Ekwah on trial.

He said: ‘Next week we’re going to be taking on trial someone from Chelsea’s under-19s. He’s a French player and he’s called Pierre Ekwah Elimby.

‘He’s going to be on trial from Chelsea. It shows that we’re trying to pick up some young bargains from elsewhere to improve the academy.

‘The academy has been quite underachieving this year I would say. So it looks like we could do with some of these young players coming in.’

The head coach was made aware of the Blues’ previous interest in the pair by head of recruitment Phil Boardman.

Speaking to The News last month, Cowley said: ‘Whenever you can try before you buy then it always helps the recruitment.

‘Recruitment is about 80 per cent of the job. We know you can't eliminate the risk but you can minimalise it with intelligent work

‘There is no better than to see a player in your own environment. If you can do that, it's a great opportunity.

‘They have been in and the aim is for us to have a look at them in our environment.