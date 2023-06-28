Although, according to Andy Cullen, enquiries have been received over the availability of Denver Hume.

Bishop and Morrell were Pompey’s star performers last term, reflected by their top-two placing in The News/Sports Mail Player Of The Season vote.

Of course, the 24-goal top scorer scooped all 15 supporter awards in recognition of an outstanding maiden Fratton Park campaign.

The Blues have repeatedly stated neither player is for sale – unless a huge offer too tempting to turn down is tabled.

Regardless, Pompey are under no pressure from owners Tornante to cash in on either Bishop and Morrell as they target a 2023-24 promotion challenge.

And despite being braced to receive transfer interest in the highly-regarded duo this summer, Cullen has revealed that hasn’t materialised so far.

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘So far there has been no interest either in Colby or Joe.

Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell have so far not attracted interest in the transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They are very much part of our squad and we want to go into the season as strong as possible – while Joe and Colby are very, very keen over what we are all about.

‘I think everyone is very clear of our stance on them, which is that we’re not interested in selling either player.

‘When you start to give any indication that you are worried about players leaving then you are inviting interest – and that’s the last thing we want to do.

‘I feel we have made our stance clear to everyone and that is we don’t want to lose either Colby or Joe.’

Bishop has this week returned to pre-season training with his Pompey team-mates ahead of next week’s Spanish camp.

While Morrell has been given additional time off this week along with fellow international Paddy Lane, with the pair recently on duty for Wales and Northern Ireland respectively.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s desire to offload Hume has received a boost, with Cullen confirming there have been enquiries.

The News previously reported how League Two interest had been registered in the ex-Sunderland left-back, who is also keen to leave Fratton Park this summer.

Following Reeco Hackett’s departure for Lincoln on the opening day of the transfer window, all parties are hopeful Hume can also continue his career away from the Blues.

Certainly Pompey are welcoming interest lodged by admirers, unlike the situation with prized pair Bishop and Morrell.

Cullen added: ‘There have been enquiries for Denver.

‘But, at the moment, we need two left-backs in the building and are very, very happy that Denver can continue to compete.

