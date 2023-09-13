Koby Mottoh is set to provide first-team cover following injuries to Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues are definitely without Anthony Scully (knee) for Saturday’s trip to Derby, while Gavin Whyte is struggling with a hamstring problem.

The latter’s injury saw him pull out Northern Ireland commitments during the international break, to be replaced by Paddy Lane.

That is likely to leave Lane and Abu Kamara as the Blues’ wide options at Pride Park, although Jack Sparkes did feature on the left wing at Stevenage last month.

As a consequence, John Mousinho has turned to Mottoh to provide cover, having been in fine form for the Academy so far this term.

The 17-year-old was scheduled to play in Wednesday night’s 125th Anniversary match between Pompey’s under-18s and the Royal Artillery at Privett Park.

However, he has now been pulled from Academy duty and is instead set for inclusion in the travelling party to Derby.

It is more evidence of the Blues’ growing regard for Mottoh, who has made three first-team outings this season, including two starts, all of which have arrived in cup competitions.

The Rams would represent his first squad involvement in League One this term, although it remains to be seen whether he serves as 19th man.

Regardless, the ex-Arsenal youngster continues to demonstrate promising progress and is bang in form.

Last Wednesday night, he netted twice and led a remarkable fightback as a young Pompey XI came back from 3-0 down to beat Gosport in the second round of Hampshire Senior Cup.

Fittingly, Mottoh also netted the winning penalty in the 4-3 shoot-out triumph for Sam Hudson’s side.

He then scored in Saturday’s 3-2 elimination of Brentford in the second round of the Youth Alliance Cup at Copnor Road.

Mottoh was previously named on the bench for Pompey’s league encounter with Port Vale in March, yet was unused in the 2-2 draw.