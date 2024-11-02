Matt Richie has been restored to Pompey’s starting XI for the trip to Hull. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportsImages

Pompey have turned to Matt Ritchie to inspire their fortunes.

The veteran midfielder has been recalled to John Mousinho’s side for this afternoon’s trip to Hull.

It represents only a second Blues start during a second Fratton Park spell which has so far failed to ignite for the ex-Newcastle man.

In fairness, Ritchie had been restricted to largely cameo roles off the bench - but now Mousinho has put his faith in the 35-year-old as one of three changes.

Nicolas Schmid and Kusini Yengi are also recalled, with Jordan Archer, Christian Saydee and Mark O’Mahony dropped to the bench.

For Yengi, it’s a first start of the season, following five previous substitute outings after an injury-hampered start to the campaign.

Regan Poole continues as captain, with Marlon Pack named on the bench for the second successive match as the Blues aim to climb off the bottom of the Championship.

Elsewhere, former loanee Abu Kamara has been named in Hull’s starting XI as he strives to impressive following his summer arrival from Norwich.

Subs: Archer, Williams, Towler, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Silvera, Saydee, O’Mahony.