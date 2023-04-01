Portsmouth turn up heat on rivals as late-season play-off hopes build with Forest Green win

Owen Dale celebrates his goal today

The winger’s second-half header made it three points to the top six against Duncan Ferguson’s stubborn side.

John Mousinho’s side were made to work hard for the win against rock-bottom outfit who defeated high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

But it was job done and made it three wins out of four with seven League One games remaining.

Forest Green were proving a tough nut to crack from the outset, as Pompey tried to break down the strugglers.

The Blues had 77 per cent of the ball but couldn’t create clear openings from their dominance in the first half.

Colby Bishop flashed a header over from a tight angle from Tom Lowery’s cross in the seventh minute.

The lively Michael Jacobs then danced into the box four minutes later but saw his goalbound effort blocked.

The clearest first-half opening arrived 15 minutes before the break, as Ross Doohan impressively pushed away a drive from Jacobs from a tight angle.

The array of Pompey greats at the game to mark the club’s 125th birthday drew big cheers when introduced to the crowd at the break.

That must’ve proved inspiring for the players with the breakthrough arriving six minutes after the restart.

It was Dale who got the goal in unlikely fashion, rising high to bury a far-post header from a lovely Joe Rafferty cross.

Dale missed a chance to get his second with 18 minutes left, as he couldn’t turn the ball into the open net after Jacobs’ shot was parried.