Next April, the club celebrates the significant milestone, with the campaign that will follow having a range of exciting events planned to celebrate the landmark in style.

The logo draws on the club’s iconic star and crescent crest as the base element and adds a silver laurel, replacing ‘1898’ in the badge with ‘1898-2023’.

Over the coming months fans will see the branding appear across club venues and channels as the build up to the celebration season begins.

The specifically-commissioned logo to mark Pompey's 125th anniversary.

Colin Farmery, chair of the 125th anniversary steering group set up by the club, said: ‘I'm delighted with the special logo.

‘The core club crest was redesigned only a few years ago, to pretty much universal satisfaction, and this design builds on that. It is simple, stylish and instantly recognisable.

‘This crest will appear on a range of channels, including merchandise, but we will also be reworking the club’s shirt crest, which is a simpler design, to mark the anniversary.

‘That design won't be revealed until the 2023-24 kit launch planned for next summer.’

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen added: ‘All of us in football have dreams for our clubs, but we should never forget what has gone before and the fantastic history of Portsmouth Football Club, with so many memorable moments.

‘I’m really excited about the 125th anniversary season as it will be a chance to showcase not only the club’s great past, but also give a window into what we plan to be a bright future.’

The club are planning a range of events and activities to commemorate the anniversary, including a pre-season friendly next July.