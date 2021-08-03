Portsmouth unveil second signing in 24 hours after recruiting current Leicester and ex-Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday striker

Pompey have made their second signing in 24 hours with the arrival of George Hirst.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:30 pm
New Pompey signing George Hirst spent time on loan at Rotherham last season, seen here in action (right) against Everton in the FA Cup. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has linked up with the Blues on a season-long loan from Leicester City, after training with the squad on Monday.

An England under-20 international, the striker spent last season on loan with Rotherham.

However, he was granted just four Championship starts in a total of 32 appearances during his stay, while failed to find the back of the net.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Now he has joined Pompey, following swiftly on from left-back Connor Ogilvie’s arrival, which was announced yesterday evening.

Hirst will bolster the Blues’ attacking options, challenging John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Gassan Ahadme for a starting spot as Saturday's League One kick-off looms.

The son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David, he came through the ranks at Hillsborough before earning a move to Belgian side OH Leuven in June 2018.

Within a year he had been snapped up by Leicester, going on to make two Premier League substitute appearances in 2019-20.

Hirst represents Pompey’s third loan signing of the transfer window, along with Gavin Bazunu and Ahadme.

Overall, he’s Danny Cowley’s 10th recruit as Pompey’s head coach.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

George HirstPompeyPortsmouthLeicesterSheffield Wednesday