Portsmouth unveil second signing in 24 hours after recruiting current Leicester and ex-Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday striker
Pompey have made their second signing in 24 hours with the arrival of George Hirst.
The 22-year-old has linked up with the Blues on a season-long loan from Leicester City, after training with the squad on Monday.
An England under-20 international, the striker spent last season on loan with Rotherham.
However, he was granted just four Championship starts in a total of 32 appearances during his stay, while failed to find the back of the net.
Now he has joined Pompey, following swiftly on from left-back Connor Ogilvie’s arrival, which was announced yesterday evening.
Hirst will bolster the Blues’ attacking options, challenging John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Gassan Ahadme for a starting spot as Saturday's League One kick-off looms.
The son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David, he came through the ranks at Hillsborough before earning a move to Belgian side OH Leuven in June 2018.
Within a year he had been snapped up by Leicester, going on to make two Premier League substitute appearances in 2019-20.
Hirst represents Pompey’s third loan signing of the transfer window, along with Gavin Bazunu and Ahadme.
Overall, he’s Danny Cowley’s 10th recruit as Pompey’s head coach.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.