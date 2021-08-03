New Pompey signing George Hirst spent time on loan at Rotherham last season, seen here in action (right) against Everton in the FA Cup. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has linked up with the Blues on a season-long loan from Leicester City, after training with the squad on Monday.

An England under-20 international, the striker spent last season on loan with Rotherham.

However, he was granted just four Championship starts in a total of 32 appearances during his stay, while failed to find the back of the net.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hirst will bolster the Blues’ attacking options, challenging John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Gassan Ahadme for a starting spot as Saturday's League One kick-off looms.

The son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David, he came through the ranks at Hillsborough before earning a move to Belgian side OH Leuven in June 2018.

Within a year he had been snapped up by Leicester, going on to make two Premier League substitute appearances in 2019-20.

Hirst represents Pompey’s third loan signing of the transfer window, along with Gavin Bazunu and Ahadme.

Overall, he’s Danny Cowley’s 10th recruit as Pompey’s head coach.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.