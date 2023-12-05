Portsmouth face weeks without star man Colby Bishop as Oxford United are determined to keep their Premier League loanees in January.

Some Portsmouth supporters may already be thinking ahead to Christmas but John Mousinho's side face one of the biggest weeks of their campaign before any festivities take hold.

Pompey welcome title challengers Bolton Wanderers for a tasty clash under the Fratton Park lights on Monday before travelling to buoyant Shrewsbury in what looks to be a potential banana skin fixture.

Here's your Tuesday morning League One round-up.

Portsmouth urged to sign former Southampton striker

Portsmouth have been told to put south coast rivalry with Southampton aside to sign former Saints man Billy Sharp as a Colby Bishop replacement.

FootballLeagueWorld urge the League One leaders to look at the free agent, who has 104 third-tier goals in his career after his short-term deal with LA Galaxy came to an end. Bishop has been in fine form for John Mousinho's side, with 11 league goals this term, and should be out for only a few weeks but his injury may have highlighted the need for back-up.

At the ripe age of 37, Sharp is no spring chicken but is a proven goalscorer at the level, if Portsmouth were to forget his 18 Saints appearances.

Oxford United send Brighton, Brentford and Everton determined message

Oxford United are confident that they will keep their Brighton, Brentford and Everton loan stars this January amid some fears the Premier League sides could recall their future stars and send them for experience elsewhere.

James Beadle, Fin Stevens and Stan Mills have impressed for the U's and helped the side to third place in the league, six points behind Pompey with a game in hand. However, head coach Des Buckingham is confident that the club's relationship with those top-flight clubs will work in his favour.

He told BBC Radio Oxford’s The Dub podcast, via the Oxford Mail: “They’re here and playing extremely well in a team that’s trying to progress and have a successful season. Hopefully, the way that they’re looked after here, the club that loans them to us can see how they’re developing and how they’re playing, so if there was an opportunity to be recalled, I’d like to think that they’d think twice because they see how well they are doing.

“Of course, we haven’t got too much control over that should they want to, but it’s about making sure when we look at recruitment and the work the recruitment team do, there’s succession planning and back-up plans. Should it happen, I’d like to think we’re as well-placed as we could be to make sure we cover ourselves quickly.”

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City weigh up move for Derby County star

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City could look to jumpstart their Championship campaigns through the acquisition of Derby County star Eiran Cashin.

Eiran Cashin is impressing at Derby County (Image: Getty Images)

The centre-back has been a mainstay in Pompey's title challenger's season so far and has turned heads in the league above, as well as some Premier League outfits, according to TEAMtalk.